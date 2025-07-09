AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $335.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $237.07 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.