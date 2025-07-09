AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AIRO Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIRO. BTIG Research began coverage on AIRO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised AIRO Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AIRO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIRO

AIRO Group Stock Performance

About AIRO Group

Shares of AIRO opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. AIRO Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.07.

(Get Free Report)

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.