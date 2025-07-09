Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 195,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 417,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

AKAM stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.