Alaska Air Group (ALK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.650 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 152,953 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

