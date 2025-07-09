Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.