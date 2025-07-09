Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $41,610,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $35,433,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $32,959,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

