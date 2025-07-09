Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,677,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

