Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 572 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,452,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 557,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 263,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSA stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Moat sold 27,594 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $800,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,223.30. The trade was a 74.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,300 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $489,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,001.64. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,863 shares of company stock worth $12,101,029. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

