Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.41.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,401,408 shares of company stock worth $1,423,159,137. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

