AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (up previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:AMC opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 831.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

