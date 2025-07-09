American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHR. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE AHR opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

