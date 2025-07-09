Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $622.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.49. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.