Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $247.73 and last traded at $246.35, with a volume of 576430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.81.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Broderick Brian C grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

