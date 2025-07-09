Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $44.60

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.97 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.