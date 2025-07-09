Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) PT at $418.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CW stock opened at $481.86 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $493.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

