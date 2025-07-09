Analysts Set Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $50.40

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Trading Down 0.4%

ERJ opened at $59.66 on Friday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.31%.

Institutional Trading of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

