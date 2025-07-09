Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $34.00

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $787.49 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.80. Ichor has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ichor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

