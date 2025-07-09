Analyzing Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) & Its Competitors

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hennes & Mauritz to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hennes & Mauritz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennes & Mauritz 1 3 0 0 1.75 Hennes & Mauritz Competitors 872 4916 5301 112 2.42

Profitability

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Hennes & Mauritz’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hennes & Mauritz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennes & Mauritz 4.35% 23.48% 5.70% Hennes & Mauritz Competitors -6.38% 2.20% 1.42%

Risk and Volatility

Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennes & Mauritz’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hennes & Mauritz pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hennes & Mauritz pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 37.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennes & Mauritz $22.18 billion $1.11 billion 21.41 Hennes & Mauritz Competitors $5.93 billion $365.27 million 56.05

Hennes & Mauritz has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hennes & Mauritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz peers beat Hennes & Mauritz on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hennes & Mauritz

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.