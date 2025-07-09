Analyzing Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Tourmaline Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Oil and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Oil 21.16% 8.30% 5.79% Birchcliff Energy 21.85% 6.09% 3.97%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Oil $4.41 billion 4.05 $922.55 million $2.43 18.99 Birchcliff Energy $428.33 million 3.25 $40.94 million $0.35 14.59

This table compares Tourmaline Oil and Birchcliff Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tourmaline Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tourmaline Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tourmaline Oil has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tourmaline Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tourmaline Oil pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Birchcliff Energy pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tourmaline Oil and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Oil 1 1 1 1 2.50 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 1 6 3.86

Summary

Tourmaline Oil beats Birchcliff Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.