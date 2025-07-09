Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$52.84 and last traded at C$52.91. Approximately 79,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 73,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.19.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.5%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc is an investment holding company. It operates in two segments namely Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialized Transportation segment. Its Specialized Transportation segment provides specialized temperature controlled services to healthcare customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.