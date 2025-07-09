Anshul Maheshwari Sells 5,005 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,005 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $91,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,210.52. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,424 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $47,219.52.

On Friday, May 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 9,585 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $189,399.60.

On Monday, May 12th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $93,901.74.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $83,929.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. SiBone has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.93.

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiBone during the first quarter worth $18,605,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SiBone by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,426 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiBone by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,953,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 350,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SiBone by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,642,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after buying an additional 264,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiBone by 55.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 224,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

SiBone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

