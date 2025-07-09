Apogee Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,810 put options on the company. This is an increase of 728% compared to the average volume of 460 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $454,958.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 238,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,419.82. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $653,093. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $399,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,485,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 968,391 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after buying an additional 665,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 581,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of APGE opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APGE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

