Arete Research Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to “Strong Sell”

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Arete Research to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price objective on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $97.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 154.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $240,000. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Okta by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.