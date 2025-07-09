argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.06.

argenex Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $538.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.66 and its 200-day moving average is $603.28. argenex has a 1 year low of $442.75 and a 1 year high of $678.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. argenex had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 40.20%. Equities research analysts predict that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenex by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

