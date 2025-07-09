Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$85.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$75.72 and last traded at C$74.15, with a volume of 518468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.02.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.92, for a total transaction of C$2,037,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.09, for a total value of C$640,900.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,042,550 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.51.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

