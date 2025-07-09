Arlington Trust Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $786.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

