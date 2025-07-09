Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $33,383.25 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,059.75. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 2.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 40.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,277 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 46.4% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 407,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,143 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 97.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 161,241 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
