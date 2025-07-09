Arthur B. Laffer Acquires 5,250 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 86,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,592.31. This represents a 6.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 4.6%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.