Arthur B. Laffer Acquires 5,250 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 86,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,592.31. This represents a 6.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 4.6%
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
