Arthur B. Laffer Purchases 5,000 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $23,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,544.29. This represents a 6.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 4.6%
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $7.60.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
