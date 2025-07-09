Arthur B. Laffer Purchases 5,000 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $23,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,544.29. This represents a 6.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 4.6%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

