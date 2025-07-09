Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ashland were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,736.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 212.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.