Assa Abloy (ASAZY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Assa Abloy to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Assa Abloy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Assa Abloy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assa Abloy Trading Up 1.2%

ASAZY stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Assa Abloy has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Pareto Securities cut Assa Abloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Assa Abloy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Assa Abloy Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

