AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £110 ($149.54) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
