AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £110 ($149.54) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3%

AstraZeneca Company Profile

LON:AZN opened at £103.10 ($140.16) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,573.51 ($130.15) and a fifty-two week high of £133.88 ($182.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is £108.71.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

