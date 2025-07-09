Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asure Software

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,645 shares in the company, valued at $476,450. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Asure Software by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Asure Software by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $10.82 on Friday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.