ATB Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$180.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.71.

CNR opened at C$143.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$143.12. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$130.02 and a 1-year high of C$169.49. The company has a market cap of C$90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$139.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,448.44. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

