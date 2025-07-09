Auna (AUNA) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Auna to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Auna alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auna and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Auna Competitors 420 2241 4808 153 2.62

Auna currently has a consensus price target of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 70.38%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 429.58%. Given Auna’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auna has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Auna has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auna’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auna and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $1.17 billion $29.39 million 10.83 Auna Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.80

Auna’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Auna. Auna is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 3.67% 10.39% 2.38% Auna Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Auna rivals beat Auna on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.