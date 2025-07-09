Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $305.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $314.91 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.11 and a 200-day moving average of $285.88.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

