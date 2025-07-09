Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AX

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,295 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.