Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

