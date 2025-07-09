Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bae Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bae Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bae Systems

BAESY opened at $102.68 on Monday. Bae Systems has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bae Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bae Systems by 116.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bae Systems during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 26.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bae Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

