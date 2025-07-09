Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,649.16. This represents a 26.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,976. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,000. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Banc of California by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Banc of California has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 8.23%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

