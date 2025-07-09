Bank of America Initiates Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

