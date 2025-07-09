Barclays Begins Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHYM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

