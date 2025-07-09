Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,461,470.18. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

