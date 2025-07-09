Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

WRB opened at $70.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

