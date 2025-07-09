Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given New GBX 157 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 153 ($2.08) to GBX 157 ($2.13) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 83.08 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £192.50 million, a P/E ratio of 131.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.02.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Begbies Traynor Group will post 10.1495972 EPS for the current year.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 435.82%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

