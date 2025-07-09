Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,053,196.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 670,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,867,278.84. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the sale, the executive owned 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,519 shares of company stock valued at $51,926,023 in the last ninety days. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 64,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.