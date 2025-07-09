Best Technology Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, Apple, Circle Internet Group, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Advanced Micro Devices are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms and related research. Investors in technology stocks typically seek growth potential driven by innovation and rapid market expansion, though these stocks can also exhibit higher volatility and risk compared with more established, non-tech sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 112,607,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,743,842. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $138.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,795,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,966,401. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $325.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $4.11 on Monday, reaching $209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,207,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529,914. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $16.65 on Monday, reaching $205.42. 28,436,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,757,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -16,233.60. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $721.22. 5,989,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,511,695. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $658.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $496.80. 8,384,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,663,112. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $500.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.00 on Monday, reaching $134.91. 30,339,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,011,783. The company has a market cap of $218.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28.

