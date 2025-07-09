BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.1%

BHP stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.