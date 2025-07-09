Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 3,193 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,193 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $23,755.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 480,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,181.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Kevin Lee sold 2,268 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $16,080.12.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 790.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

