Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILI. HSBC raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.
Bilibili Stock Up 0.4%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
