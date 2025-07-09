Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILI. HSBC raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Up 0.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.